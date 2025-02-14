Back to top

Coinbase Global (COIN) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN - Free Report) reported $2.27 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 138.2%. EPS of $3.39 for the same period compares to $1.04 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.84 billion, representing a surprise of +23.65%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +74.74%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.94.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Coinbase Global performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Trading Volume: $439 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $391.25 billion.
  • Trading Volume - Institutional: $345 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $313.95 billion.
  • Trading Volume - Consumer: $94 billion compared to the $63.28 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Net revenue: $2.20 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $1.62 billion.
  • Net Revenue- Total Subscription and services: $641.10 million versus $585.87 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +70.8% change.
  • Net Revenue- Transaction revenue: $1.56 billion versus $1.04 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +194% change.
  • Other revenue: $74.61 million compared to the $68.97 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +51.8% year over year.
  • Net Transaction Revenue- Consumer, net: $1.35 billion compared to the $859.14 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Net Transaction Revenue- Other transaction revenue: $67.60 million versus $43.01 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Net Revenue- Transaction revenue- Institutional, net: $141.30 million compared to the $104.13 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +285% year over year.
  • Net Revenue- Subscription and services- Other subscription and services: $91.40 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $63.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +96.6%.
  • Net Revenue- Subscription and services- Blockchain: $214.90 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $174.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +126%.
Shares of Coinbase Global have remained unchanged over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

