We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Coinbase Global (COIN) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN - Free Report) reported $2.27 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 138.2%. EPS of $3.39 for the same period compares to $1.04 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.84 billion, representing a surprise of +23.65%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +74.74%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.94.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Coinbase Global performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Coinbase Global here>>>
- Trading Volume: $439 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $391.25 billion.
- Trading Volume - Institutional: $345 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $313.95 billion.
- Trading Volume - Consumer: $94 billion compared to the $63.28 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
- Net revenue: $2.20 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $1.62 billion.
- Net Revenue- Total Subscription and services: $641.10 million versus $585.87 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +70.8% change.
- Net Revenue- Transaction revenue: $1.56 billion versus $1.04 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +194% change.
- Other revenue: $74.61 million compared to the $68.97 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +51.8% year over year.
- Net Transaction Revenue- Consumer, net: $1.35 billion compared to the $859.14 million average estimate based on five analysts.
- Net Transaction Revenue- Other transaction revenue: $67.60 million versus $43.01 million estimated by five analysts on average.
- Net Revenue- Transaction revenue- Institutional, net: $141.30 million compared to the $104.13 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +285% year over year.
- Net Revenue- Subscription and services- Other subscription and services: $91.40 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $63.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +96.6%.
- Net Revenue- Subscription and services- Blockchain: $214.90 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $174.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +126%.
Shares of Coinbase Global have remained unchanged over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.