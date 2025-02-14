Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Yelp (YELP) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Yelp (YELP - Free Report) reported $361.95 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.7%. EPS of $0.62 for the same period compares to $0.37 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $350.73 million, representing a surprise of +3.20%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +21.57%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.51.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Yelp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Paying Advertising Locations: 521 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 511.63 thousand.
  • Paying Advertising Locations - Restaurants, Retail & Other: 271 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 255.67 thousand.
  • Paying Advertising Locations - Services: 250 thousand compared to the 256.83 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net revenue- Advertising: $345.64 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $335.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.6%.
  • Net revenue- Other services: $16.31 million versus $15.41 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +35.1% change.
  • Net revenue- Advertising revenue- Services: $224.84 million versus $220.70 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.7% change.
  • Net revenue- Advertising revenue- Restaurants, Retail & Other: $120.80 million compared to the $114.44 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.8% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Yelp here>>>

Shares of Yelp have returned -0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Yelp Inc. (YELP) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise