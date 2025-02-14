Back to top

Piedmont Office (PDM) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Piedmont Office (PDM - Free Report) reported $143.23 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.4%. EPS of $0.37 for the same period compares to -$0.23 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $142.16 million, representing a surprise of +0.75%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.37.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Piedmont Office performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Rental and tenant reimbursement revenue: $135.48 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $136.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.8%.
  • Revenues- Other property related income: $7.55 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +37.3%.
  • Revenues- Property management fee revenue: $0.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -47.8%.
  • Net income per share applicable to common stockholders-diluted: -$0.24 versus -$0.06 estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Piedmont Office have returned -9.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

