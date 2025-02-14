See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Newmont Corporation (NEM) - free report >>
B2Gold Corp (BTG) - free report >>
VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Newmont Corporation (NEM) - free report >>
B2Gold Corp (BTG) - free report >>
VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
How to Buy Gold Right Now
Welcome to Episode #434 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.
Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds, and ETFs and how it impacts your life.
This week, Tracey is joined by Neena Mishra, Zacks Director of ETF Research, to talk about gold. Gold is breaking out to new all-time highs again in 2025. It’s trading near $3000 an ounce.
Are you in it?
Investors can buy gold in a variety of ways. They can buy the physical gold through jewelry, coins, or gold bars. Costco is even selling gold bars. But with the bars, you would have to store them somewhere.
There are several other options that investors can use to buy gold. They can buy gold ETFs or stocks.
How to Buy Gold Right Now
1. SPDR Gold MiniShares (GLDM - Free Report)
The SPDR Gold MiniShares is designed to track the physical price of gold. Shares are up 43% over the last year. SPDR Gold MiniShares has an expense ratio of 0.1% which is lower than some of the other physical gold ETFs.
Should you buy the SPDR Gold MiniShares, instead of some gold bars, right now?
2. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ - Free Report)
The VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ - Free Report) holds junior gold mining companies. It’s largest holding is Alamos Gold at 7.2%. Over the last year, shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners has soared 69%.
Investors also get a dividend, yielding 2.3%.
Should investors consider VanEck Junior Gold Miners if they want to own a basket of gold mining companies?
3. Newmont Corp. (NEM - Free Report)
Newmont is a large cap gold miner with a market cap of $54.3 billion. It’s also the largest component of the VanEck Gold Miners ETF at 12.2%. Shares of Newmont are up 49% over the last year. It also pays a dividend, yielding 2.1%.
Should investors buy individual gold miners like Newmont Corp. right now?
4. B2Gold Corp. (BTG - Free Report)
B2Gold Corp. is a Canadian junior gold miner with a market cap of $3.4 billion. Over the last year, B2Gold Corp shares are down 1.9%. It trades under $5 a share.
B2Gold Corp. does pay a dividend, yielding about 3.1%.
Should investors buy a junior gold miner like B2Gold right now?
What Else Do You Need to Know About Gold Right Now?
Tune into this week’s podcast to find out.
[In full disclosure, Tracey owns BTG in Zacks Value Investor portfolio.]