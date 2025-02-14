Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Sixth St (TSLX) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Sixth Street (TSLX - Free Report) reported $123.7 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.5%. EPS of $0.61 for the same period compares to $0.62 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $120.07 million, representing a surprise of +3.03%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.02%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.57.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Sixth St performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total investment income from non-controlled non-affiliated investments: $121.26 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $118.02 million.
  • Investment income from controlled, affiliated investments- Other income: $0 million compared to the $0 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Investment income from controlled, affiliated investments- Interest from investments: $2.44 million versus $2.44 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total investment income from controlled, affiliated investments: $2.44 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.44 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Sixth St here>>>

Shares of Sixth St have returned +3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise