Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Udemy (UDMY) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, Udemy, Inc. (UDMY - Free Report) reported revenue of $199.94 million, up 5.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.10, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.69% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $194.7 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.07, the EPS surprise was +42.86%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Udemy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Enterprise Segment - Total Customers: 17,096 compared to the 17,081 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Consumer Segment - Monthly average buyers: 1.32 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1.32 million.
  • Enterprise Segment - Annual Recurring Revenue: $516.90 million versus $524.38 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Consumer: $69.80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $67.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.8%.
  • Revenue- Enterprise: $130.10 million versus $127.27 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.4% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Udemy here>>>

Shares of Udemy have returned -9.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Udemy, Inc. (UDMY) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise