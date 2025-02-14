Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Hercules Capital (HTGC) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, Hercules Capital (HTGC - Free Report) reported revenue of $121.78 million, down 0.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.49, compared to $0.56 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $124.09 million, representing a surprise of -1.85%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.49.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Hercules Capital performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Fee Income: $6.95 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $6.64 million.
  • Total interest and dividend income: $114.84 million versus $119.27 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Interest and dividend income- Non-control/Non-affiliate investments: $111.34 million compared to the $113.63 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Interest and dividend income- Control investments: $3.50 million versus $3.52 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Fee Income- Non-control/Non-affiliate investments: $6.91 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $7.35 million.
Shares of Hercules Capital have returned +3.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

