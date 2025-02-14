Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Goodyear (GT) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Goodyear (GT - Free Report) reported $4.95 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.3%. EPS of $0.39 for the same period compares to $0.47 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.91 billion, representing a surprise of +0.74%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.39.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Goodyear performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Tire units - Americas: 22 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 22.62 million.
  • Tire units - Asia Pacific Tire: 9 million versus 9.59 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Tire units - Europe Middle East and Africa Tire: 12.6 million versus 11.71 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Tire units - Total: 43.6 million versus 43.92 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Sales- Americas: $2.89 billion versus $3.01 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.8% change.
  • Net Sales- Asia Pacific: $606 million versus $632.71 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.8% change.
  • Net Sales- Europe, Middle East and Africa: $1.45 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.32 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.7%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Goodyear here>>>

Shares of Goodyear have returned -12.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise