Compared to Estimates, Ameren (AEE) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, Ameren (AEE - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.94 billion, up 20% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.77, compared to $0.60 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +10.32% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.76 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.79, the EPS surprise was -2.53%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Ameren performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Electric Sales - Ameren Total: 15,929 GWh versus 15,865.75 GWh estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Electric Revenues- Ameren Missouri- Total: $945 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $812.61 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +32%.
  • Electric Revenues- Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution- Total: $522 million versus $504.50 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.2% change.
  • Electric Revenues- Ameren Transmission- Total: $195 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $186.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.2%.
  • Operating Revenues- Natural gas: $321 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $279.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.7%.
  • Gas Revenues- Ameren Missouri: $43 million compared to the $40.57 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year.
  • Gas Revenues- Ameren Illinois Natural Gas: $278 million compared to the $238.83 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.8% year over year.
  • Operating Revenues- Electric: $1.62 billion versus $1.44 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.6% change.
  • Electric Revenues- Other and intersegment eliminations: -$42 million versus -$54.31 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +23.5% change.
Shares of Ameren have returned +6.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

