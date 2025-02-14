Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for February 14th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Airbus SE (EADSY - Free Report) is an aircraft manufacturing company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.9% downward over the last 60 days.

CSX Corporation (CSX - Free Report) is a rail-based freight transportation services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.9% downward over the last 60 days.

Arcosa, Inc. (ACA - Free Report) is a provider of construction and infrastructure related products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.2% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


Published in

transportation