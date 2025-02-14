We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.
Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.
If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider
Fidelity Advisor Stock Select Allocation Cap C(FLACX - Free Report) . FLACX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 1.49%, management fee of 0.48%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 12.81%.
T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund(PRWCX - Free Report) : 0.7% expense ratio and 0.59% management fee. PRWCX, an All Cap Value option, is a type of mutual fund that buys stakes in companies in all three valuation categories. With yearly returns of 10.82% over the last five years, PRWCX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
American Funds Fundamental Investors R2(RFNBX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 1.36%. Management fee: 0.24%. Five year annual return: 12.84%. RFNBX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.