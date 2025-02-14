Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Kinross Gold's Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC - Free Report) recorded a fourth-quarter 2024 profit of $275.6 million or 22 cents per share, up from a profit of $65.4 million or 6 cents logged in the year-ago quarter.

KGC reported adjusted earnings of 20 cents per share, up from the prior-year quarter figure of 11 cents. The bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 23 cents.  

Revenues rose 26.9% year over year to $1,415.8 million in the fourth quarter. It topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,108.1 million.

Kinross Gold Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

KGC’s Operational Performance

The company produced 514,355 gold equivalent ounces in the reported quarter, down 5.9% year over year. The figure topped our estimate of 443,981 gold equivalent ounces.

Average realized gold prices were $2,663 per ounce in the quarter, up 34.9% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The figure beat our estimate of $2,439 per ounce.

The production cost of sales per gold equivalent ounce was $1,098, up 12.5% from the prior-year quarter. It was above our estimate of $1,089. All-in-sustaining cost per gold equivalent ounce sold rose roughly 11.6% year over year to $1,510. It was above our estimate of $1,393.

Margin per gold equivalent ounce sold was $1,565 in the quarter, up from the prior-year quarter’s $998.

KGC’s 2024 Results

Earnings, as adjusted, for full-year 2024 were 68 cents per share compared with 44 cents a year ago. Net sales climbed 21.4% year over year to $5,148.8 million.

KGC’s Financials

Cash and cash equivalents were $611.5 million at the end of the year, up around 73.5% year over year. Long-term debt was $1,235.5 million at the end of the quarter, down about 44.6%.

KGC’s Outlook

For 2025, Kinross expects production to be 2 million gold equivalent ounces (+/- 5%). The company expects production cost of sales of $1,120 per gold equivalent ounce (+/- 5%) for the year. The company expects all-in-sustaining cost per gold equivalent ounce of $1,500 for 2025. Attributable capital expenditures are predicted at roughly $1,150 million (+/- 5%) for this year.

KGC’s Stock Price Performance

Shares of Kinross have surged 122.4% in the past year against a 55% rise of the industry.

KGC’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

KGC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Better-ranked stocks worth a look in the basic materials space include ICL Group Ltd.  (ICL - Free Report) , Nutrien Ltd. (NTR - Free Report) and Ingevity Corporation (NGVT - Free Report) .

ICL is slated to report fourth-quarter results on Feb. 26. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 6 cents. ICL beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 18.1%. ICL carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Nutrien is scheduled to release fourth-quarter results on Feb.19. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NTR’s fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 33 cents. NTR, a Zacks Rank #2 stock, has gained around 2% in the past year.

Ingevity is slated to report fourth-quarter results on Feb. 18, after market close. The consensus estimate for Ingevity’s fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 12 cents. NGVT, carrying a Zacks Rank #1, beat the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters while missing once, with the average earnings surprise being 95.4%. 

 


