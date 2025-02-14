We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Ahead of Live Nation (LYV) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that Live Nation (LYV - Free Report) will announce quarterly loss of $1.19 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 2.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $5.54 billion, declining 5.1% from the same quarter last year.
Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 44% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Live Nation metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Concerts' at $4.46 billion. The estimate points to a change of -8.5% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Sponsorship & Advertising' will reach $288.54 million. The estimate indicates a change of +13% from the prior-year quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Ticketing' should arrive at $828.81 million. The estimate indicates a change of +12% from the prior-year quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Concerts - Estimated fans - Total' should come in at 36.3 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 37.54 million in the same quarter last year.
Analysts forecast 'Ticketing - Estimated number of fee-bearing tickets' to reach 91.33 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 88.67 million.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Concerts - Estimated events - Total' will reach 16.29 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 15.82 million.
Analysts expect 'Concerts - Estimated fans - North America' to come in at 20.44 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 20.93 million in the same quarter last year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Concerts - Estimated events - International' reaching 5.91 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5.69 million.
The consensus estimate for 'Concerts - Estimated events - North America' stands at 10.32 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 10.13 million.
Analysts predict that the 'Concerts - Estimated fans - International' will reach 15.32 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 16.61 million in the same quarter last year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Ticketing - Estimated number of non-fee-bearing tickets' will likely reach 80.97 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 80.78 million.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Ticketing - Total estimated tickets sold' of 169.29 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 169.45 million.
Live Nation shares have witnessed a change of +14.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), LYV is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term.