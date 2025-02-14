We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Insights Into EQT (EQT) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
The upcoming report from EQT Corporation (EQT - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.50 per share, indicating an increase of 4.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.73 billion, representing an increase of 12% year over year.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 11.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain EQT metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating revenues- Net marketing services and other' reaching $88.34 million. The estimate points to a change of +1162% from the year-ago quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues from contracts with customers- Oil sales' will likely reach $23.48 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -16.6%.
Analysts forecast 'Operating revenues- Sales of natural gas, natural gas liquids and oil' to reach $1.59 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +16.2%.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues from contracts with customers- NGLs sales' should arrive at $143.66 million. The estimate points to a change of -6% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Average Sales Price - Oil price' will reach $56.21. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $59.98 in the same quarter last year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Oil - Sales volume' will reach 416.04 MBBL. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 469 MBBL in the same quarter last year.
Analysts expect 'Sales Volume - Total' to come in at 592,127.00 MMcfe. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 563,929 MMcfe.
The consensus estimate for 'Average Sales Price - Natural gas price' stands at $2.69. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $3.04 in the same quarter of the previous year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Natural gas - Sales volume' should come in at 558,024.10 MMcf. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 532,816 MMcf in the same quarter last year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'NGLs, excluding ethane - Average NGLs price, including cash settled derivatives' will reach $37.65. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $37.52.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average Sales Price - Ethane price' of $6.62. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $6.54 in the same quarter last year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'NGLs - Sales volumes (NGLs, excluding ethane and Ethane)' at 3,613.03 MBBL. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4,716 MBBL.
View all Key Company Metrics for EQT here>>>
Over the past month, shares of EQT have returned -1.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. Currently, EQT carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>