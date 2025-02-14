We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Ahead of VICI Properties (VICI) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect VICI Properties Inc. (VICI - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.57 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 3.6%. Revenues are expected to be $974.91 million, up 4.6% from the year-ago quarter.
The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some VICI Properties metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Golf revenues' of $10.88 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.1% year over year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Other income' should come in at $19.18 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.9%.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Income from lease financing receivables and loans' will reach $419.65 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.8% year over year.
Analysts expect 'Revenues- Income from sales-type leases' to come in at $525.33 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.8% from the prior-year quarter.
View all Key Company Metrics for VICI Properties here>>>
Shares of VICI Properties have experienced a change of +3.9% in the past month compared to the +4.9% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), VICI is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>