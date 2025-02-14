We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Gear Up for Sprouts Farmers (SFM) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
The upcoming report from Sprouts Farmers (SFM - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.71 per share, indicating an increase of 44.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.95 billion, representing an increase of 14.8% year over year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Sprouts Farmers metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Comparable store sales growth' will likely reach 9.1%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.3% in the same quarter last year.
The consensus estimate for 'Stores at end of period' stands at 439. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 407.
The consensus among analysts is that 'New Stores Opened' will reach 12. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 6 in the same quarter last year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Stores at beginning of period' reaching 428. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 401 in the same quarter last year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Sprouts Farmers here>>>
Shares of Sprouts Farmers have demonstrated returns of +25.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SFM is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>