AMC Networks (AMCX) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

AMC Networks (AMCX - Free Report) reported $599.31 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 11.7%. EPS of $0.64 for the same period compares to $0.72 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $616.19 million, representing a surprise of -2.74%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -18.99%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.79.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how AMC Networks performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Domestic Operations: $520.23 million versus $545.04 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.6% change.
  • Revenues- Inter-segment eliminations: -$6.55 million compared to the -$2.83 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +176.2% year over year.
  • Revenues- International and Other: $85.62 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $73.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14%.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Domestic Operations: $151.72 million compared to the $144.97 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Inter-segment eliminations: -$31.26 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$30.76 million.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- International and Other: $8.70 million versus $9.74 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of AMC Networks have returned +8.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

