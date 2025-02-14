We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
AMC Networks (AMCX) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
AMC Networks (AMCX - Free Report) reported $599.31 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 11.7%. EPS of $0.64 for the same period compares to $0.72 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $616.19 million, representing a surprise of -2.74%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -18.99%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.79.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how AMC Networks performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for AMC Networks here>>>
- Revenues- Domestic Operations: $520.23 million versus $545.04 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.6% change.
- Revenues- Inter-segment eliminations: -$6.55 million compared to the -$2.83 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +176.2% year over year.
- Revenues- International and Other: $85.62 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $73.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14%.
- Adjusted Operating Income- Domestic Operations: $151.72 million compared to the $144.97 million average estimate based on two analysts.
- Adjusted Operating Income- Inter-segment eliminations: -$31.26 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$30.76 million.
- Adjusted Operating Income- International and Other: $8.70 million versus $9.74 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of AMC Networks have returned +8.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.