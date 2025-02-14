We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Image: Bigstock
Espey Q2 Earnings Dip Y/Y Despite Record Orders Driving Sales Growth
Shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (ESP - Free Report) have declined 1% since the company reported its earnings for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2024. This compares to the S&P 500 index’s 0.3% decline over the same time frame. Over the past month, the stock has declined 6.2% against the S&P 500’s 1.5% growth.
Espey reported a net income of 71 cents per share for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, down from 72 cents per share in the year-ago period.
The company posted net sales of $13.6 million, representing a 32.1% increase from the $10.3 million recorded in the same quarter of the prior year.
Net income for the quarter was $1.9 million compared to $1.8 million in the year-ago period. While sales growth was robust, earnings per share was likely influenced by cost factors.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. Quote
Backlog and Order Growth for ESP
The company’s backlog stood at approximately $120.1 million as of Dec. 31, 2024, significantly higher than $84.8 million at the same point in 2023. This increase reflects a strong inflow of new business, with new orders totaling $46.9 million in the first six months of fiscal 2025, more than double the $20.1 million received in the first half of fiscal 2024.
ESP’s Management Commentary
CEO David O’Neil highlighted Espey’s record-breaking backlog and order flow, underscoring management’s confidence in sustaining revenue growth. The company reported a new all-time high in order intake, with $54 million in new orders as of the earnings release date, surpassing the prior annual record of $52 million set in fiscal 2024. While gross margins were described as “respectable,” O’Neil noted that the prior-year quarter benefited from one-time sales to specific customers. Management is focusing on cost-saving initiatives and improving production efficiencies, which could support stronger profitability in future periods.
Factors Influencing Performance
The significant year-over-year sales increase was a key driver of revenue growth. However, the modest increase in net income suggests cost pressures or mix-related factors that limited profit expansion. The company’s ability to convert backlog into revenues efficiently while maintaining margins will be a key area to watch going forward.