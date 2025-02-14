See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) - free report >>
Sunoco LP (SUN) - free report >>
SM Energy Company (SM) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) - free report >>
Sunoco LP (SUN) - free report >>
SM Energy Company (SM) - free report >>
Image: Shutterstock
Petrobras Eyes African Oil to Boost Reserves as Output Decline Looms
Petrobras S.A. (PBR - Free Report) , the Brazilian state-owned oil and gas company, has stated that it intends to purchase stakes in certain oil assets in Africa. The company mentioned that it is targeting oil assets, particularly in Angola, Namibia and South Africa. The move is aimed at replenishing PBR’s reserves as it expects a fall in its output after 2030.
Petrobras mentioned that it is currently discussing the purchase of these assets from other companies as well as its existing partners in Brazil, including ExxonMobil Corporation, Shell plc and TotalEnergies. Sylvia dos Anjos, director of PBR’s exploration and production division, mentioned that buying the stakes from the company’s partners in Brazil is a strategic choice within its portfolio as this offers an economic advantage to its operations.
PBR aims to reach a production level of 2.8 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2025. By 2029, the company plans to increase its output to 3.1 million bpd. Its current reserves of oil, condensate, and natural gas totaled 11.4 billion barrels of oil equivalent (boe) in 2024. The figure reflects an increase from 10.9 billion boe reported in 2023.
Petrobras deems its projects as “sustainable” in the current oil price environment. Its low-cost operations at a price of $45 per barrel indicate that these projects should remain profitable even in a low commodity price environment.
PBR’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks
PBR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks from the energysector are SM Energy (SM - Free Report) , Sunoco LP (SUN - Free Report) and Archrock Inc. (AROC - Free Report) . SM Energy currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while Sunoco and Archrock carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
SM Energy is set to expand its oil-centered operations in the coming years, with an increasing focus on crude oil, especially in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford regions. The increased production, combined with the favorable oil price environment, is expected to positively contribute to its bottom line.
Sunoco LP is one of the largest distributors of motor fuel in the United States. The partnership distributes fuel to independent dealers, commercial customers, convenience stores and distributors. Its current distribution yield is greater than that of the industry's composite stocks, providing unitholders with consistent returns.
Archrock is an energy infrastructure company based in the United States, with a focus on midstream natural gas compression. It provides natural gas contract compression services and generates stable fee-based revenues.