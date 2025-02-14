We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Lucid Group (LCID) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know
In the latest market close, Lucid Group (LCID - Free Report) reached $3.31, with a +1.53% movement compared to the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.01% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.37%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.41%.
Shares of the an electric vehicle automaker witnessed a gain of 5.84% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector with its loss of 5.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.88%.
The upcoming earnings release of Lucid Group will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 25, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.26, marking a 10.34% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $225.46 million, indicating a 43.46% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lucid Group. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.4% lower. Lucid Group currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.