We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
3 Eaton Vance Mutual Funds to Enhance Your Portfolio
Established in 1924 as a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley Investment Management, Eaton Vance offers a variety of mutual funds to meet different investment objectives. It offers equity funds, fixed-income funds, tax-managed funds and alternative investments, including private equity, real estate and hedge funds. With a disciplined approach to investing and risk management. Its mutual funds are offered by the investment strategy and risk profile. Therefore, all these attributes make Eaton Vance a reliable choice for investments.
We have chosen three Eaton Vance mutual funds — Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund (ERSMX - Free Report) , Parametric Commodity Strategy Fund (EAPCX - Free Report) and Eaton Vance Stock Fund (EAERX - Free Report) — that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.
Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund invests most of its assets in small and mid-cap stocks. ERSMX advisors typically define small to mid-cap companies as those with market capitalizations within the range of companies included on the Russell 2500 Index.
Charles B. Reed has been the lead manager of ERSMX since April 30, 2002. Most of the fund’s holdings were in Carlisle Companies Inc (5%), WR Berkley Corp (4.5%) and GoDaddy Inc. (3.6%) as of Sept. 30, 2024.
ERSMX’s 3-year and 5-year returns are 8.6% and 10.2%, respectively. ERSMX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 and an annual expense ratio of 1.37%.
To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.
Parametric Commodity Strategy Fund invests in commodity-linked derivative instruments such as commodity index-linked swap agreements, futures and commodity-linked notes backed by fixed-income securities, including U.S. Treasury securities and money market instruments.
Gregory J. Liebl has been the lead manager of EAPCX since May 1, 2018. Most of the fund’s holdings were in short-term investments (83.2%), Others (11%) and SPDR Gold MiniShares (5.8%) as of Sept. 30, 2024.
EAPCX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 6.1% and 13.6%, respectively. EAPCX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 and an annual expense ratio of 0.90%.
Eaton Vance Stock Fund invests most of its assets in common stocks. EAERX advisors also choose to invest in foreign securities from companies in both developed and emerging markets.
Charles B. Gaffney has been the lead manager of EAERX since Nov. 1, 2007. Most of the fund’s holdings were in Microsoft Corp (7.8%), Apple Inc. (7.5%) and NVIDIA Corp (6.8%) as of Sept. 30, 2024.
EAERX’s 3-year and 5-year returns are 14.2% and 14.9%, respectively. EAERX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2 and an annual expense ratio of 0.98%.
Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?
Zacks' free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>