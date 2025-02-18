We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Here's Why You Should Add Atmos Energy Stock to Your Portfolio Now
Atmos Energy Corporation’s (ATO - Free Report) strategic investment plans should further increase the safety and reliability of its natural gas pipelines and distribution and transportation systems. Solid contributions from residential customers help boost the company’s top line. Given its growth opportunities, ATO makes for a solid investment option in the utility sector.
Let’s focus on the factors that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company a strong investment pick at the moment.
ATO’s Growth Projections & Surprise History
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2025 earnings per share (EPS) has increased 0.3% to $7.18 in the past 90 days.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2025 sales is pinned at $4.92 billion, implying a year-over-year increase of 18.2%.
The company’s long-term (three-to-five-year) earnings growth rate is 7.1%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 3.4% in the trailing four quarters.
Debt Position of ATO
Currently, ATO’s total debt to capital is 39.97%, better than the industry’s average of 50.49%.
The time-to-interest earned ratio at the end of the fiscal first quarter of 2025 was 7.8. The ratio, being greater than one, reflects the company’s ability to meet future interest obligations without difficulties.
ATO’s Dividend History
ATO has been increasing shareholder value via regular dividend payments. In November 2024, the company’s board declared an 8.8% increase in the annual dividend rate. Its new quarterly dividend is 87 cents per share. This resulted in an annualized dividend of $3.48 per share compared with the previous year's $3.22. The company has raised its annual dividend for 41 consecutive years and paid quarterly dividends for 165 years.
Atmos Energy aims to increase its dividend by 6-8% per year through fiscal 2026, subject to the approval of the board of directors. Its current dividend yield is 2.38%, better than the Zacks S&P 500 composite’s 1.18%.
ATO’s Systematic Investments
The company’s systematic capital expenditure plan to enhance the safety and reliability of its natural gas pipelines helps serve its expanding customer base more efficiently.
ATO expects $3.7 billion in capital expenditures during fiscal 2025 and plans to invest $24 billion during fiscal 2025-2029 to strengthen its operations. The planned investment should result in 6-8% annual earnings growth during the same period.
ATO’s Price Performance
In the past six months, Atmos Energy’s shares have risen 13.2% compared with the industry’s 7.5% growth.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
