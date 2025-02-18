We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Airbnb Stock Surges Post Earnings: ETFs to Win
Airbnb (ABNB - Free Report) shares jumped 14.5% on Feb. 14, 2024, after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings and revenue that beat analysts’ estimates.Its quarterly earnings of $0.73 per share came ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.58 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.76 per share a year ago.
Airbnb, which belongs to the Zacks Leisure and Recreation Services industry, posted revenues of $2.48 billion in Q4, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.47%. This compares to year-ago revenues of $2.22 billion. Airbnb said its first quarter of 2024 benefited from both Easter and an extra day in February.
Here’s a look at how Airbnb fared in the latest reported quarter based on the key metrics tracked and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Airbnb Success Since IPO & Outlook
Airbnb surpassed the growth of the travel industry and are eyeing to carry forward this momentum into 2025. Since its 2020 IPO, Airbnb has tripled both its revenue and GBV.Airbnb expects revenues in the range of $2.23 billion to $2.27 billion for the first quarter of 2025, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate was $2.29 billion.EBITDA margin guidance of at least 34.5% for the full year 2025 was roughly in line with the Street’s estimate of 34.6%, as quoted on investing.com.
Any Downside Risks?
Airbnb stock is apparently overvalued. The Airbnb stock trades at a Price/Earnings (trailing twelve month) of 34.15X versus the underlying Leisure and Recreation Services industry’s multiple of 19.69X. Price/Book (most-recent-quarter) of the stock is 10.60X versus 2.24X offered by the industry. Price/Cash Flow (most-recent-fiscal-year) of the ABNB stock is 30.57X versus 11.90X offered by the underlying industry.
Are ETFs Better Bets?
Against this backdrop, investors can play the new-found optimism in the Airbnb shares via the exchange-traded fund (ETF) route. These Airbnb-heavy ETFs minimize the company-specific concentration risks. These ETFs Global X PropTech ETF (PTEC - Free Report) , WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund (WTRE - Free Report) , Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (BUL - Free Report) , Amplify Travel Tech ETF (AWAY - Free Report) and Nightview Fund NITE (NITE - Free Report) . Airbnb stock has exposure to these funds in the range of 7.84% to 4.35%.