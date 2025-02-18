See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Image: Bigstock
Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.
The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.
Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.
Eaton Vance Atlanta Cap SmMid CapR6(ERASX - Free Report) : 0.81% expense ratio and 0.79% management fee. ERASX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. With annual returns of 10.78% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.
John Hancock Disciplined Value R5(JDVVX - Free Report) : 0.69% expense ratio and 0.61% management fee. JDVVX is a part of the Large Cap Value category, and invests in equities with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With yearly returns of 12.81% over the last five years, JDVVX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value R(RRMVX - Free Report) : 1.29% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. RRMVX is a Mid Cap Value mutual funds that aims to target medium-sized companies that possess strong value and income opportunities for investors. With a five-year annual return of 13.76%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.