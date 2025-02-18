Back to top

Schwab's January Core Net New Assets Rise Significantly Y/Y

Charles Schwab (SCHW - Free Report) released its monthly activity report for January 2025. The company’s core net new assets of $30.6 billion declined from the previous month’s $61.4 billion but surged substantially from $17.2 billion recorded in the year-ago month.

SCHW’s January Performance Breakdown

SCHW’s total client assets in January 2025 were $10.33 trillion, up 2.3% from December 2024 and 20.7% from the January 2024 level. Client assets receiving ongoing advisory services were $5.20 trillion, up 2.6% from the prior month and 16% from the year-ago period.

Schwab’s average interest-earning assets of $431.5 billion in January 2025 increased marginally from December 2024 but declined 2.8% year over year. Average margin balances were $82.6 billion, up 1.3% from the previous month and 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. Average bank deposit account balances totaled $84.8 billion in January, down marginally from last month and 10.6% from January 2024.

Schwab opened 433,000 new brokerage accounts in January 2025, up marginally sequentially and 17.8% from the year-earlier month.

Schwab’s active brokerage accounts totaled 36.7 million at the end of January 2025, which was up marginally on a sequential basis and 4.1% from the year-ago month. Client banking accounts were 2.02 million, up 1.1% sequentially and 7.7% from the January 2024 figure. The number of workplace plan participant accounts was up almost 1% from the prior month and 3.3% year over year to 5.45 million.

SCHW’s Zacks Rank & Price Performance

In the past six months, Schwab shares have rallied 22.5% compared with the industry’s rise of 31.8%.

Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, SCHW carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Competitive Landscape

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR - Free Report) released the Electronic Brokerage segment’s performance metrics for January 2025. The segment deals with clearance and settlement of trades for individual and institutional clients globally. It reported a rise in client Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) from a year ago.

IBKR’s total client DARTs in January were 3,473,000, which increased 6.3% from December 2024 and 48.4% from the January 2024 level. Currently, IBKR sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Another brokerage firm, LPL Financial (LPLA - Free Report) is expected to come out with its monthly activity report soon.

Currently, LPLA carries a Zacks Rank of 2. LPLA shares have surged 68.9% in the past six months.


