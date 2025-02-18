US Foods Holding Corp. ( USFD Quick Quote USFD - Free Report) reported solid fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results, wherein both top and bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased year over year. Management highlighted that the current momentum gives confidence in achieving a 5% sales CAGR, 10% adjusted EBITDA CAGR and 20% adjusted EPS CAGR through 2027. The company remains focused on long-term value creation and margin expansion through strategic initiatives. USFD’s Quarterly Performance: Key Metrics and Insights
Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.
US Foods Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Sales Increase Y/Y
US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD - Free Report) reported solid fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results, wherein both top and bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased year over year.
Management highlighted that the current momentum gives confidence in achieving a 5% sales CAGR, 10% adjusted EBITDA CAGR and 20% adjusted EPS CAGR through 2027. The company remains focused on long-term value creation and margin expansion through strategic initiatives.
USFD’s Quarterly Performance: Key Metrics and Insights
US Foods adjusted quarterly earnings of 84 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 80 cents. The metric also increased 31.3% from 64 cents in the prior-year period.
Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.
The company reported consolidated net sales of $9,491 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9,474 million. The metric increased 6.2% from $8,936 million posted in the year-ago period. This year-over-year growth was driven by case volume growth and 2.9% food-cost inflation.
Total case volume grew 3.5% year over year, driven by a 3.2% increase in independent restaurant volume, 4.7% growth in healthcare, 2.4% growth in hospitality and a 2.6% rise in chain volume. Organic case volume increased 1.4%, including 1.8% growth in organic independent restaurant volume.
US Foods’ adjusted gross profit increased 7.2% year over year to $1,659 million. The adjusted gross margin expanded 20 basis points (bps) to 17.5% compared with 17.3% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.
Adjusted operating expenses rose 4.8% year over year to $1,217 million in the quarter. However, as a percentage of net sales, adjusted operating expenses decreased 20 bps year over year to 12.8%.
Adjusted EBITDA increased 13.7% year over year to $441 million, driven by profitable volume growth, gross profit gains and improved operating expense productivity. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 4.6%, an increase of 30 bps compared with the prior year.
USFD’s Financial Health Snapshot
US Foods exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $59 million, long-term debt of $4,819 million and total shareholders’ equity of $4,528 million.
For the year ended Dec. 28, 2024, cash flow provided by operating activities was $1,174 million. Capital expenditures totaled $341 million allocated to investments in information technology, property and equipment, and distribution facility maintenance.
In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, the company repurchased 5 million shares of common stock for a total of $323 million.
What to Expect From USFD in 2025
For 2025, management expects net sales growth of 4% to 6%, driven by total case growth of 2% to 4%, with independent restaurant case growth anticipated at 4% to 7%. USFD anticipates adjusted EBITDA growth of 8% to 12%. The company anticipates adjusted earnings growth of 17% to 23%, driven by profitable volume growth, margin expansion and adjusted gross profit per case outpacing adjusted operating expense growth.
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock has rallied 9% in the past three months against the industry’s decline of 4.5%.
