We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
SolarEdge (SEDG) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates
The upcoming report from SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly loss of $1.58 per share, indicating a decline of 71.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $186.25 million, representing a decrease of 41.1% year over year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 3.9% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some SolarEdge metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Solar' of $178.53 million. The estimate points to a change of -36.8% from the year-ago quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Megawatts shipped' will reach 751.45 MW. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 901 MW in the same quarter last year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Power optimizers shipped' will reach 1.26 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2.19 million.
The consensus estimate for 'Inverters shipped' stands at 60.29 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 73.72 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.
View all Key Company Metrics for SolarEdge here>>>
SolarEdge shares have witnessed a change of +17.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SEDG is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>