Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of TripAdvisor (TRIP) Q4 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

The upcoming report from TripAdvisor (TRIP - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.21 per share, indicating a decline of 44.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $400.6 million, representing an increase of 2.7% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some TripAdvisor metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Viator' stands at $184.36 million. The estimate points to a change of +14.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- TheFork' will likely reach $47.56 million. The estimate indicates a change of +22% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Viator' will reach $16.44 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $15 million.

View all Key Company Metrics for TripAdvisor here>>>

Shares of TripAdvisor have demonstrated returns of +11.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TRIP is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


TripAdvisor, Inc. (TRIP) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates earnings-expectations earnings-preview