Cinemark (CNK) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures
The upcoming report from Cinemark Holdings (CNK - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.39 per share, indicating an increase of 360% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $797.34 million, representing an increase of 24.8% year over year.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 300% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Cinemark metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Admissions' at $398.54 million. The estimate points to a change of +23.6% from the year-ago quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Other' of $90.32 million. The estimate indicates a change of +22.9% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Concession' to reach $308.46 million. The estimate points to a change of +26.9% from the year-ago quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- International Operating Segment- Admissions' should come in at $66.53 million. The estimate points to a change of +21.2% from the year-ago quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- U.S. Operating Segment- Admissions' should arrive at $330.50 million. The estimate points to a change of +23.6% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- International Operating Segment- Concession' stands at $50.77 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +20.6%.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- U.S. Operating Segment- Concession' will reach $257.03 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +27.9%.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average ticket price - U.S. Operating Segment' will likely reach $10.06. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $10.21.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average ticket price - International Operating Segment' reaching $3.72. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $3.81 in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts expect 'Concession revenues per patron - U.S. Operating Segment' to come in at $7.82. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $7.67.
Analysts predict that the 'Number of Screens - Total' will reach 5,789. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 5,719 in the same quarter last year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Attendance - U.S. Operating Segment' will reach 32.86 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 26.2 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Cinemark here>>>
Over the past month, shares of Cinemark have returned +13.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. Currently, CNK carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.