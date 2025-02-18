Back to top

Insights Into MFA Financial (MFA) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from MFA Financial (MFA - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.39 per share, indicating a decline of 20.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $51.07 million, representing an increase of 9.9% year over year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain MFA Financial metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Residential whole loans' should arrive at $155.37 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $149.79 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Cash and cash equivalent investments' of $5.47 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $5.45 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Securities, at fair value' reaching $18.25 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $13.18 million.

Shares of MFA Financial have demonstrated returns of +5.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MFA is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.


