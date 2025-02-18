Back to top

Unveiling Employers Holdings (EIG) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Employers Holdings (EIG - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $1.08 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 22.9%. Revenues are expected to be $221.18 million, down 2% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Employers Holdings metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Net premiums earned' should come in at $193.49 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.2% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Net investment income' to come in at $27.64 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.5%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Combined Ratio' will reach 96.3%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 88.1%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Loss and LAE Ratio' at 59.4%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 49.5% in the same quarter of the previous year.

