We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Unveiling Employers Holdings (EIG) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Employers Holdings (EIG - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $1.08 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 22.9%. Revenues are expected to be $221.18 million, down 2% from the year-ago quarter.
The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Employers Holdings metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Net premiums earned' should come in at $193.49 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.2% year over year.
Analysts expect 'Revenues- Net investment income' to come in at $27.64 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.5%.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Combined Ratio' will reach 96.3%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 88.1%.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Loss and LAE Ratio' at 59.4%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 49.5% in the same quarter of the previous year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Employers Holdings here>>>
Shares of Employers Holdings have experienced a change of -1.5% in the past month compared to the +4.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), EIG is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>