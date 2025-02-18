We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Exploring Analyst Estimates for Travel Leisure Co. (TNL) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS
Analysts on Wall Street project that Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.71 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 13.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $963.61 million, increasing 3.1% from the same quarter last year.
Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Travel Leisure Co. metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Revenues- Travel and Membership' should arrive at $153.61 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.8% from the prior-year quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenues- Vacation Ownership' should come in at $811.89 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.6% year over year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Vacation Ownership - Tours' will reach 190,060. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 172,000 in the same quarter of the previous year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Vacation Ownership - Gross Vacation Ownership Interest (Gross VOI sales)' will reach $580.22. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $540 in the same quarter last year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Vacation Ownership - Volume Per Guest (VPG)' of $2,973.30. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $3,058 in the same quarter last year.
Analysts expect 'Adjusted EBITDA- Travel and Membership' to come in at $48.16 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $52 million.
The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted EBITDA- Vacation Ownership' stands at $223.50 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $208 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
