We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Insights Into Integer (ITGR) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that Integer (ITGR - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $1.46 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $446.16 million, exhibiting an increase of 8% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Integer metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Sales- Medical Sales- Cardiac Rhythm Management & Neuromodulation' should arrive at $166.61 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Sales- Medical Sales- Advanced Surgical, Orthopedics & Portable Medical' will reach $24.95 million. The estimate indicates a change of -12.8% from the prior-year quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Sales- Medical Sales- Cardio & Vascular' should come in at $254.59 million. The estimate points to a change of +14.4% from the year-ago quarter.
View all Key Company Metrics for Integer here>>>
Shares of Integer have experienced no change in the past month compared to the +4.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ITGR is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>