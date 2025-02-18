We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Image: Bigstock
Evolent Health (EVH) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures
In its upcoming report, Evolent Health (EVH - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly loss of $0.02 per share, reflecting a decline of 108.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $656.54 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 18.1%.
The current level reflects a downward revision of 140% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Evolent Health metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Revenue by product type- Performance Suite' of $470.52 million. The estimate points to a change of +25.6% from the year-ago quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Revenue by product type- Cases' will likely reach $42.36 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.7%.
Analysts expect 'Total Revenue by product type- Administrative Services' to come in at $58.77 million. The estimate suggests a change of -11.9% year over year.
The consensus estimate for 'Total Revenue by product type- Specialty Technology and Services Suite' stands at $84.69 million. The estimate indicates a change of +16.4% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average PMPM Fees / Revenue per Case - Performance Suite' reaching $21.81. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $20.86 in the same quarter of the previous year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Average PMPM Fees / Revenue per Case - Administrative Services' will reach $15.44. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $12.25.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Average Lives on Platform / Cases - Cases' at 14.27 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 15 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average Lives on Platform / Cases - Performance Suite' should arrive at 7.19 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5.99 million.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Average Lives on Platform / Cases - Specialty Technology and Services Suite' will reach 75.59 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 72.14 million in the same quarter last year.
Analysts forecast 'Average Lives on Platform / Cases - Administrative Services' to reach 1.27 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1.82 million.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average PMPM Fees / Revenue per Case - Cases' should come in at $2,976.69. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $2,748.
Shares of Evolent Health have experienced a change of +0.2% in the past month compared to the +4.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), EVH is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>