Ahead of SM Energy (SM) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that SM Energy (
SM Quick Quote SM - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.93 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 23.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $868.32 million, increasing 42.6% from the same quarter last year.
The current level reflects an upward revision of 7.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some SM Energy metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating revenue- Oil, gas, and NGL production revenue- Crude oil' at $721.43 million. The estimate indicates a change of +53.4% from the prior-year quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating revenue- Oil, gas, and NGL production revenue- Natural gas' of $85.11 million. The estimate points to a change of +3% from the year-ago quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating revenue- Oil, gas, and NGL production revenue- NGL' should arrive at $61.85 million. The estimate suggests a change of +14.7% year over year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating revenue- Oil, gas, and NGL production revenue' will reach $868.38 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +43.1%.
Analysts forecast 'Average daily production - Total' to reach 211.97 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 153.5 millions of barrels of oil equivalent in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average daily production - Natural gas' reaching 423.21 millions of cubic feet. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 364.1 millions of cubic feet.
Analysts predict that the 'Average daily production - Crude oil' will reach 110.16 millions of barrels of oil. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 66 millions of barrels of oil in the same quarter last year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average daily production - NGLs' should come in at 31.93 millions of barrels of oil. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 26.7 millions of barrels of oil in the same quarter last year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Average realized price - Crude oil - Including hedging per bbl' will reach $68.23. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $76.31 in the same quarter of the previous year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Production - Total' will likely reach 19.44 MBOE. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 14.1 MBOE in the same quarter of the previous year.
The consensus estimate for 'Average realized price - NGL per bbl - Including hedging per bbl' stands at $22.17. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $22.57 in the same quarter last year.
Analysts expect 'Production - Crude oil' to come in at 10.05 MBBL. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 6.1 MBBL.
Shares of SM Energy have experienced a change of -10.9% in the past month compared to the +4.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.
Ahead of SM Energy (SM) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Shares of SM Energy have experienced a change of -10.9% in the past month compared to the +4.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.