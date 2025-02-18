Back to top

Exploring Analyst Estimates for Guardant Health (GH) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Guardant Health (GH - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly loss of $0.50 per share, indicating an increase of 68.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $199.86 million, representing an increase of 28.9% year over year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 7.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Guardant Health metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Development services and other' will reach $13.14 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Precision oncology testing' should arrive at $171.76 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +20.8%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total tests performed (clinical & biopharmaceutical customers)' will reach 55,415. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 55,900 in the same quarter last year.

Guardant Health shares have witnessed a change of +31.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), GH is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term.


