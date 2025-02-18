Back to top

Exploring Analyst Estimates for World Kinect (WKC) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that World Kinect (WKC - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.55 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 1.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $10.56 billion, declining 12% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 13.8% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some World Kinect metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Aviation' reaching $4.89 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -16.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Land' stands at $3.25 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -11.4% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Marine' will reach $2.11 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -13.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Volume - Aviation' will likely reach 1,858.18 Mgal. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,784 Mgal.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Volume - Land' will reach 1,537.39 Mgal. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,619.3 Mgal.

Analysts predict that the 'Volume - Marine' will reach 1,054.66 Mgal. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,129.7 Mgal.

Analysts forecast 'Income (loss) from operations- Aviation' to reach $60.70 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $58.10 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Income (loss) from operations- Marine' should arrive at $18.08 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $19.30 million.

Shares of World Kinect have experienced a change of -2.6% in the past month compared to the +4.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), WKC is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.


