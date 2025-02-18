We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Exploring Analyst Estimates for World Kinect (WKC) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS
Analysts on Wall Street project that World Kinect (WKC - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.55 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 1.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $10.56 billion, declining 12% from the same quarter last year.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 13.8% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some World Kinect metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Aviation' reaching $4.89 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -16.8% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Land' stands at $3.25 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -11.4% from the prior-year quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Marine' will reach $2.11 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -13.9% from the prior-year quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Volume - Aviation' will likely reach 1,858.18 Mgal. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,784 Mgal.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Volume - Land' will reach 1,537.39 Mgal. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,619.3 Mgal.
Analysts predict that the 'Volume - Marine' will reach 1,054.66 Mgal. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,129.7 Mgal.
Analysts forecast 'Income (loss) from operations- Aviation' to reach $60.70 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $58.10 million.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Income (loss) from operations- Marine' should arrive at $18.08 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $19.30 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for World Kinect here>>>
Shares of World Kinect have experienced a change of -2.6% in the past month compared to the +4.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), WKC is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>