Countdown to Parsons (PSN) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that Parsons (PSN - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.92 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 33.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.74 billion, increasing 16.7% from the same quarter last year.
The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Parsons metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Critical Infrastructure' of $712.06 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.4%.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Federal Solutions' stands at $1.04 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +23.3% year over year.
Analysts expect 'Adjusted EBITDA- Critical Infrastructure' to come in at $57.40 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $45.66 million.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Federal Solutions' will reach $99.60 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $82.49 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
