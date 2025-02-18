We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Exploring Analyst Estimates for Clarivate (CLVT) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS
Analysts on Wall Street project that Clarivate PLC (CLVT - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.20 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 13% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $658.05 million, declining 3.8% from the same quarter last year.
Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Clarivate metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts expect 'Revenues- Intellectual Property' to come in at $212.56 million. The estimate points to a change of -5.8% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Life Sciences & Healthcare' reaching $114.48 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3.6% year over year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Academia & Government' of $333.63 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.7%.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Transactional and other revenues' stands at $130.13 million. The estimate points to a change of -15.4% from the year-ago quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Re-occurring revenues' at $121.63 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.1% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Subscription revenues' to reach $425.73 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.6%.
Over the past month, Clarivate shares have recorded returns of -3.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), CLVT will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period.