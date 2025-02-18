We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Unveiling Tempur Sealy (TPX) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Tempur Sealy (TPX - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.57 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 7.6%. Revenues are expected to be $1.19 billion, up 1.8% from the year-ago quarter.
The current level reflects an upward revision of 1.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Tempur Sealy metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Direct' stands at $312.76 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4% year over year.
Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Wholesale' to come in at $872.15 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.3% year over year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- International' will likely reach $298.50 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.5% from the year-ago quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- North America' should arrive at $900.80 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.6% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- North America- Direct' reaching $131.40 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.9% from the year-ago quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- International- Direct' should come in at $181.36 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.8% from the prior-year quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- International- Wholesale' at $115.10 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.7% from the prior-year quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- North America- Wholesale' will reach $757.05 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.8% from the year-ago quarter.
Shares of Tempur Sealy have demonstrated returns of +15.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change.