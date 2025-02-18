We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Countdown to Upbound Group (UPBD) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS
In its upcoming report, Upbound Group (UPBD - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.01 per share, reflecting an increase of 24.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.06 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.8%.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Upbound Group metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Franchise- Royalty income and fees' will reach $6.23 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.7% from the prior-year quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Franchise- Merchandise sales' of $21.24 million. The estimate points to a change of -16% from the year-ago quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Store revenues- Total' will likely reach $1.02 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.8% from the prior-year quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Store revenues- Installment sales' will reach $14.10 million. The estimate suggests a change of -23.5% year over year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Store revenues- Merchandise sales' should arrive at $151.27 million. The estimate suggests a change of +19.6% year over year.
Analysts expect 'Revenues- Store revenues- Rentals and fees' to come in at $845.12 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.5% from the prior-year quarter.
Over the past month, Upbound Group shares have recorded returns of -0.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), UPBD will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.