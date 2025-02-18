Back to top

Unlocking Q4 Potential of Blue Owl Capital Corporation (OBDC): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Blue Owl Capital Corporation (OBDC - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.47 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 7.8%. Revenues are expected to be $395.59 million, down 3.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Blue Owl Capital Corporation metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Investment income from non-controlled, non-affiliated investments- Interest income' at $287.98 million. The estimate indicates a change of -8.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Investment income from controlled, affiliated investments- Dividend income' will reach $30.11 million. The estimate indicates a change of +20% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Investment income from controlled, affiliated investments- Interest income' will reach $7.60 million. The estimate indicates a change of +22% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Investment income from non-controlled, non-affiliated investments- Payment-in-kind interest income' reaching $45.71 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11.5% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Investment income from non-controlled, non-affiliated investments- Dividend income' will reach $16.80 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -16.7%.

Shares of Blue Owl Capital Corporation have demonstrated returns of +3.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change.


