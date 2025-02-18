We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Unveiling Sunstone Hotel (SHO) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
The upcoming report from Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.14 per share, indicating a decline of 26.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $213.46 million, representing a decrease of 2.6% year over year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Sunstone Hotel metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Room' should come in at $126.66 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.3%.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Other operating' will likely reach $16.66 million. The estimate indicates a change of -15.8% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Food and beverage' stands at $56.34 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -8.1%.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Comparable ADR' will reach $305.31. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $318.80 in the same quarter last year.
Analysts predict that the 'Comparable Occupancy' will reach 64.7%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 64.8%.
Analysts forecast 'Number of Hotels' to reach 16. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 14.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Number of Rooms' should arrive at 7,255. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 6,675.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Comparable RevPAR' will reach $197.35. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $206.58.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Depreciation and amortization' reaching $30.27 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $29.14 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Sunstone Hotel here>>>
Over the past month, shares of Sunstone Hotel have returned -4.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. Currently, SHO carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>