Materion (MTRN) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates
Wall Street analysts forecast that Materion (MTRN - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $1.43 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 1.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $430.95 million, exhibiting an increase of 2.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.
Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 8.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Materion metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Analysts forecast 'Value-added Sales (non-GAAP)- Performance Materials' to reach $165.90 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $186 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Value-added Sales (non-GAAP)- Precision Optics' at $23.35 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $26 million in the same quarter last year.
Analysts expect 'Value-added Sales (non-GAAP)- Electronic Materials' to come in at $73.40 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $77.70 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Materion shares have witnessed a change of -4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), MTRN is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term.