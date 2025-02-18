We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Unlocking Q4 Potential of Healthcare Realty Trust (HR): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, Healthcare Realty Trust (HR - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.39 per share, reflecting no change compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $307.73 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 6.9%.
The current level reflects a downward revision of 1.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Healthcare Realty Trust metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Rental income' of $306.06 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5%.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Interest income' will reach $4.68 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.9% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Other operating' to reach $4.97 million. The estimate indicates a change of +26.1% from the prior-year quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Depreciation and amortization' should come in at $159.41 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $180.05 million.
Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust have experienced a change of +0.1% in the past month compared to the +4.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), HR is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future.