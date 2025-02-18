We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Stay Ahead of the Game With American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent (AMH - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.45 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 4.7%. Revenues are expected to be $432.74 million, up 5.9% from the year-ago quarter.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific American Homes 4 Rent metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Same-Home core revenues' should arrive at $338.53 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.8%.
Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Tenant charge-backs' to reach $50.07 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.2% from the year-ago quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Core revenues' will likely reach $386.93 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.4% from the year-ago quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Non-Same-Home core revenues' should come in at $48.40 million. The estimate indicates a change of -15.8% from the prior-year quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Depreciation and amortization' at $124.97 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $115.77 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for American Homes 4 Rent here>>>
Over the past month, shares of American Homes 4 Rent have returned +0.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. Currently, AMH carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>