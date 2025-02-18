Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Unlocking Q4 Potential of Bausch + Lomb (BLCO): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

The upcoming report from Bausch + Lomb (BLCO - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.24 per share, indicating no change from the year-ago quarter compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.27 billion, representing an increase of 7.9% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 5.8% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Bausch + Lomb metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Vision Care' at $708.34 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Pharmaceuticals' should arrive at $335.50 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.3% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Product sales' should come in at $1.26 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +7.7% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Surgical' to reach $215.26 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Other' will reach $5.00 million.

View all Key Company Metrics for Bausch + Lomb here>>>

Shares of Bausch + Lomb have demonstrated returns of -5.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), BLCO is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Bausch + Lomb Corporation (BLCO) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates earnings-expectations earnings-preview