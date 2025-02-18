We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Unlocking Q4 Potential of Bausch + Lomb (BLCO): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
The upcoming report from Bausch + Lomb (BLCO - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.24 per share, indicating no change from the year-ago quarter compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.27 billion, representing an increase of 7.9% year over year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 5.8% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Bausch + Lomb metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Vision Care' at $708.34 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7% year over year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Pharmaceuticals' should arrive at $335.50 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.3% year over year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Product sales' should come in at $1.26 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +7.7% year over year.
Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Surgical' to reach $215.26 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.5% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Other' will reach $5.00 million.
Shares of Bausch + Lomb have demonstrated returns of -5.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), BLCO is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.