Image: Bigstock
LKQ (LKQ) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures
Wall Street analysts expect LKQ (LKQ - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.75 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 10.7%. Revenues are expected to be $3.42 billion, down 2.4% from the year-ago quarter.
Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific LKQ metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Other- Total' will reach $138.84 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4.3% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Parts and Services' will reach $3.26 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -2.9% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Parts and Services- Specialty' to reach $343.02 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -7.5%.
Analysts expect 'Revenue- Parts and Services- Europe' to come in at $1.55 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.4%.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Parts and Services- Wholesale - North America' of $1.32 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -5.1% year over year.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Parts and Services- Self Service' stands at $48.40 million. The estimate points to a change of -5.1% from the year-ago quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Europe' should come in at $1.54 billion. The estimate points to a change of -0.7% from the year-ago quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Specialty' will reach $338.36 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -8.8%.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Other- Self Service' reaching $61.26 million. The estimate points to a change of -8.6% from the year-ago quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Other- Europe' will likely reach $5.30 million. The estimate points to a change of +6% from the year-ago quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Organic Growth - Parts and services - Wholesale - North America' should arrive at -6.3%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 5.3% in the same quarter last year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Organic Growth - Parts and services - Europe' at 0.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.9% in the same quarter of the previous year.
Over the past month, LKQ shares have recorded returns of +1.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), LKQ will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.