Gear Up for Sabra (SBRA) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Sabra Healthcare (SBRA - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.36 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 9.1%. Revenues are expected to be $183.22 million, up 12.1% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.9% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Sabra metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Interest and other income' will reach $9.71 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.7% from the year-ago quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Resident fees and services' will likely reach $75.05 million. The estimate indicates a change of +22.5% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts expect 'Revenues- Rental and related revenues' to come in at $96.34 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.5%.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Depreciation and amortization' should come in at $43.11 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $42.88 million.
Over the past month, shares of Sabra have returned -2.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. Currently, SBRA carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>