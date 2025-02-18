We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Gear Up for Host Hotels (HST) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Host Hotels (HST - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.40 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 9.1%. Revenues are expected to be $1.38 billion, up 4.2% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1.5% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Host Hotels metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Room' at $824.95 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.5%.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Other' should arrive at $128.37 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.8% from the year-ago quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Food and beverage' will reach $424.99 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.2% year over year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Average Room Rate' will reach $309.70. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $301.84.
The consensus estimate for 'RevPAR' stands at $207.58. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $202.92.
Analysts predict that the 'Average Occupancy Percentage' will reach 67.1%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 67.2% in the same quarter last year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Number of Rooms' of 42,740. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 41,031.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Number of Properties' should come in at 79. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 75 in the same quarter last year.
Analysts expect 'Depreciation and amortization' to come in at $193.15 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $186 million in the same quarter last year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Host Hotels here>>>
Shares of Host Hotels have experienced a change of -3.9% in the past month compared to the +4.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HST is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>